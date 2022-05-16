The weather has gotten nicer, and people are looking for a reason to get outside. One of the things that is better than getting outside and enjoying the weather is doing so while watching car destruction, giant trucks, and explosions. If you want to take your kids to a fun show or find entertainment yourself, then you are going to want to head to Glenns Ferry this weekend for a monster truck show you won't want to miss.

Monster Truckz Mayhem in Glenns Ferry

Monster Truck wheels & undercarriage Credit: Christine_Kohler loading...

For a loud, explosive fun time, you are going to want to head to Glenns Ferry to the Elmore County Fairgrounds for Monster Truckz Mayhem this weekend taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $30 for general admission, but for a limited time, you can get tickets for $16.50 with the first 100 adult deal. You can also get a free kid's ticket as well, or pay full price which is $15 for kids aged 3 to 13. The mayhem will start Friday at 7 PM, with two shows on Saturday at 2 PM and 7 PM, and the final show of the weekend on Sunday at 2 PM. Tickets can go up on the day of the event, so buy in advance.

What to Expect from Monster Truckz Mayhem

Credit: Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash Credit: Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash loading...

There will be monster trucks flying through the air, crushing cars, and even someone getting shot out of a monster truck cannon. If that isn't enough, there will also be the Nitro Motocross team performing stunts as well. You can attend the pit party two hours before the event and see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, and take pictures as well. There will be a bounce house, you can ride in a monster truck, and there will be a truck slide.

Get our free mobile app

Don't wait, and make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible so you can get the best deal. Pick which day and time works best for you and have a fun time this weekend that the whole family will enjoy. Make the drive to Glenns Ferry and enjoy Monster Truckz Mayhem this weekend.

Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.