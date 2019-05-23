GoFundMe Set Up For South Idaho 8-Year-Old Heart Failure Victim

A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a young boy who died suddenly of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oliver Burns loved baseball. Burns passed away recently at age eight from a congenital heart defect . More than $15,000 has been raised since May 7 to help this grieving family with medical and burial costs, according to the child's GoFundMe page .

Oliver passed away on May 4. He played baseball in the Boise area, having been coached by his mother and big brother. Congenital heart conditions affect approximately 40,000 children a year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data .

The target goal of the GoFundMe effort is $25,000. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. It's unimaginable to think of losing a child at such a young age. Symptoms of CHDs include prolonged rapid or irregular heart beat, shortness of breath, weakness and persistent cough, according to CDC information.

May God bless Oliver and his family.