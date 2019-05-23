GoFundMe Set Up For South Idaho 8-Year-Old Heart Failure Victim
A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a young boy who died suddenly of an undiagnosed heart condition.
Oliver Burns loved baseball. Burns passed away recently at age eight from a congenital heart defect. More than $15,000 has been raised since May 7 to help this grieving family with medical and burial costs, according to the child's GoFundMe page.
Oliver passed away on May 4. He played baseball in the Boise area, having been coached by his mother and big brother. Congenital heart conditions affect approximately 40,000 children a year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
The target goal of the GoFundMe effort is $25,000. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. It's unimaginable to think of losing a child at such a young age. Symptoms of CHDs include prolonged rapid or irregular heart beat, shortness of breath, weakness and persistent cough, according to CDC information.
May God bless Oliver and his family.