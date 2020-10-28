GoFundMe Created For Bellevue Coffee Shop Shooting Victim & Staff

A fund has been set up to assist the manager of a Bellevue coffee shop who was one of two individuals found deceased on October 22. Part of the donation effort is also going to help the staff with wages lost.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for one of the victims of a shooting in Bellevue last week. One of the deceased, Ashley Midby, 34, was the manager of the main street coffee shop. The case is currently under investigation by state police.

Bellevue is a city of roughly 2,400, and is located 64 miles north of Twin Falls. The fundraising effort began on October 25, and was started by a friend of the victim named Jennifer Franklin. The goal is to raise money to help the family of Midby, as well as the staff of the coffee shop she ran.

To date, more than $6,200 has been raised. The goal of the GoFundMe effort is to collect $25,000.

One other person was identified by state police at the scene. Jarod Murphy, 28, was the second person found deceased at the shop. Murphy was a police officer for the city. Both individuals were identified through a joint effort by the Idaho State Police and Blaine County Coroner's Office.

Close to 30 people have contributed to the fund so far. Money raised will help with funeral and memorial costs, as well as lost wages for the staff, according to the page.