Family of Slain Rupert Man Hopes to Return Body to Mexico

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The family of a man who lived in Rupert killed Monday by an active shooter at the Boise mall hopes to return his body back to Mexico for funeral and burial services. A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for 49-year-old Robert Padilla Arguelles who had been shot while on an escalator at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon, according to Boise Police Department. According to the GoFundMe page, Padilla Arguelles lived with his brother and brother-in-law while working in Idaho. The family told the Idaho Statesman he lived part-time in Idaho and Zacatecas, Mexico. Padilla Arguelles was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center but died shortly after.

At just before 2 p.m Monday, 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist shot and killed a security guard, Jo Acker, 26, of Caldwell, and then unloaded 18-rounds inside the mall, killing Padilla Arguelles and injuring two others before being shot by police outside the mall. Bergquist later died at a Boise hospital.

Boise Police Department said a memorial vigil will be held this evening, October 28, at 7 p.m., outside the Boise Towne Square mall main entrance to remember those killed and injured during the shooting.



