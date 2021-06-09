Last weekend a fire started in the Snake River Canyon and travelled up the canyon wall towards homes on the canyon rim. Emergency responders were able to control the fire before any homes were damaged, but the fire wreaked havoc on the landscape and trail frequented by those hiking to Pillar Falls. Owners of the trail property are now looking for donations to fix the trail area and get it back to a beautiful hike landscape.

Why Doesn't The City of Twin Falls Fix The Pillar Falls Trail?

Many people don't know, and would therefore be surprised to find out, that the trail to Pillar Falls is actually on private property. The land is owned by the Perron family and they allow visitors access to the site. Keeping the land and trail safe and clean is up to the Perron family and those who visit their land.

How Can I Help Fix The Pillar Falls Trail in Twin Falls?

The Perron family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise enough money to bring new life to the trail and the area around it. The fundraiser states:

The proceeds will be used for replanting trees & grasses, trail maintenance, graffiti removal, etc. to return this area to the beautiful hike it once was. We greatly appreciate all donations of any size.

The family hopes to raise up to $25,000 to cover the costs of repairing and maintaining the land. Donations can be made online at the GoFundMe for Restore Pillar Falls.

Watch below to see video from the Twin Falls Fire Department as they helped battle the fire.

