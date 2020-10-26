Gov. Little Moves Idaho Back to Stage-3

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Gov. Brad Little has moved Idaho back into Stage 3 of his COVID-19 reopening plan as hospitals across the state were hit with an influx of patients.

During a press conference in Boise, Gov. Little said the new order is modified from the previous order given, it requires all indoor facilities to limit the number of people inside to 50 people or less, all outdoor events will only allow 25% of capacity, long-term care facilities must require everyone to wear a mask on premises, bars and night clubs can only allow seated service, and employers are asked to allow at-risk employees to work remotely if possible or make social distancing accommodations for them.

Gov. Little said Stage-3 will not impact the ability for Idaho school districts to allow students to show up in a classroom. He also said he doesn't see any impact on the upcoming elections, noting that there is a provision for people who may be exposed to COVID-19 and can't make a vote in person to still cast a vote, check with your local county clerks office.

Watch the full press conference below: