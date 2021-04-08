Gov. Little Says ‘No’ to Vaccine Passports

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-On Wednesday Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order banning the need for citizens to prove they have gotten a COVID-19 shot or not.

The executive order targets so-called "vaccine passports" that are reportedly being requested by some organizations in order to receive services. The executive order prevents citizens from having to prove they've been vaccinated to get public services or access facilities. The governor singled out New York State's push for a software program that would single out people who have not gotten vaccinated.

“Idahoans should be given the choice to receive the vaccine. We should not violate Idahoans’ personal freedoms by requiring them to receive it,” Governor Little said. “Vaccine passports create different classes of citizens. Vaccine passports restrict the free flow of commerce during a time when life and the economy are returning to normal. Vaccine passports threaten individual freedom and patient privacy.”

The governor noted that nearly half a million people in the state have gotten vaccines for COVID-19.

