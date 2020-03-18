Governor Says Idaho is Adopting Federal Guidance on Coronavirus

Idaho's Governor Brad Little said on Wednesday, March 18, Idaho is adopting guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“These are recommendations to keep you and your neighbors healthy,” Governor Little said. “If you are in the category of our vulnerable population – the elderly or health-compromised – stay home and away from other people for the next few weeks. Idahoans need to be there for each other and reach out to neighbors and family members who need support.”

As of Wednesday morning, the state had nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is now considered to be a pandemic. Counties with confirmed cases currently include Ada, Blaine, Madison, and Teton.

Gov. Little said through the end of March, he's encouraging Idahoans to:

Not visit nursing homes, retirement homes, or long-term care facilities unless you're providing critical assistance. You should still connect with your loved ones in these facilities through phone, text, Facetime, and other ways to communicate.

Avoid discretionary travel

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people

Continue to practice good hygiene (wash your hands, take showers, etc.)

Work from home whenever possible – UNLESS you work in a critical infrastructure industry, like healthcare, medicine, and food supply

Take advantage of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food.

The Governor also said he encourages school districts to follow the latest CDC guidelines for school closures when considering whether to stay open or not.

“I am not mandating categorical closures of schools and other establishments at this time. Local leaders and operators of those facilities will make their own judgment calls about whether to do that,” Governor Little said. “Idaho is a very diverse and expansive state. A solution for one area might not be the solution for another part of the state.”

If you want the latest information for the coronavirus in Idaho, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.