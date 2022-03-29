Governor Signs $325 Million Idaho Ag/Water Infrastructure Bill

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Millions of dollars will be headed to Idaho agriculture and water projects across the state following a bill signing ceremony Monday at Murtaugh Lake. Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 769 next to the water at Murtaugh Lake, an important reservoir for Magic Valley agriculture, that will provide $325 million to various projects throughout the Gem State. One of the projects includes a pipeline to the Mountain Home Airforce Base and an expansion project for Anderson Ranch Dam. The funds will also go towards various water infrastructure improvements to irrigation districts and canals while also supporting water recharge on the Upper Snake River system. “Idaho leads the nation in conjunctive management of its water resources. We know that the water behind us is directly connected to the water below us. We’ve done a great job of managing the resource, but we need to do more as our state grows and continually faces water scarcity. With these one-time investments, we can increase our storage capacity to better withstand drought years,” said Gov. Little. House Bill 769 was sponsored by Rep. Matt Bundy and Sen. Carl Crabtree.

