Grants Available from the Idaho Commission on the Arts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Art professionals, art educators, and administrators of art are encouraged to apply for grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. The Commission is offering financial support through a variety of grants in different aspects of art from public projects to literature. Grant categories include: Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, Fellowships in Literature and Performing and Media Arts and Writer in Residence. Applications for the funds are due by January 31, 2023, you can find the guidelines and submission forms HERE.

Get our free mobile app