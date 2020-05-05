Small Businesses Can Apply for Idaho Rebound Grants May 11

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The many small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho can begin applying for grants of up to $10,000 beginning on May 11. The Idaho governor's office announced businesses with 19 or less employees can apply on May 11, through May 18 and businesses with 50 or less employees can apply beginning on May 18, through May 22.

The Governor's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee determined the eligibility criteria for businesses that can be found at the Rebound Idaho website. Gov. Brad Little said in a statement that $300 million dollars in grants will be available for more than 30,000 small businesses in Idaho. The governor also claims it is the most money of any other state in the union that is being distributed from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

Not all small businesses may qualify, especially if there is only one person that is the operator of the company, according to rebound.idaho.gov. Some small businesses will need to seek assistance through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program through the Idaho Department of Labor. Most retail businesses, hair salons, pet groomers and other small businesses were forced to shutdown if they couldn't provide curbside services or were determined to be non-essential in late March as the state went into a statewide stay-at-home order. On May 1, Idaho began allowing retail shops to open with restrictions while hair salons will have to wait.