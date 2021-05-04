$2.3 Million Community Development Grants Awarded in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Roughly $2.3 million dollars is headed to several Magic Valley towns and counties as part of community development grants from the state of Idaho.

The Idaho Commerce Department announced Gov. Brad Little awarded grants from the Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund that will go to 22 communities; Twin Falls and Gooding counties and Bliss are among them.

The grants first go through the Economic Advisory Council and then approved by the governor. “We are grateful to partner with these Idaho communities and assist them in improving infrastructure, attracting new businesses and better serving their citizens,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey, said. “We are excited to see these public facility and community center projects come to fruition, bringing growth and development across the state.”

Twin Falls County will get $130,000 for a fire tanker. The city of Bliss will get $500,000 for water infrastructure. Gooding County is to receive $500,000 for a fire engine and $350,000 for new ambulance equipment. Lincoln County will get $225,000 for its senior center. Jerome County $400,000 for job creation. Totaling $2,312,203. Several other cities and counties in Idaho will get similar grants.

