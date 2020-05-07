Twin Falls, Jerome Airports Get Infrastructure Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Airports in Jerome and Twin Falls will get a just under a combined $4 million in federal grants for safety improvements. The Federal Aviation Administration announced in late April it would distribute about $1.187 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants to airport facilities across the United States.

Twin Falls Magic Valley Regional Airport will get more than $1.6 million for construction of an apron while the Jerome County Airport will get more than $2.3 million for runway rehabilitation projects. A total of $10.122 million is being allocated to Idaho airports.

The grants are being used for a variety of safety and infrastructure projects including, runway construction, building taxiways, asphalt repair, fencing, signage, and purchasing emergency equipment.

The funding is sourced form the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.