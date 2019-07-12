Hagerman Restaurant Idaho Small Business of the Month

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular eatery in the Magic Valley will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate and is the Idaho Small Business of the Month.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) announced he has named the Snake River Grill in Hagerman as the Small Business of the Month for July. The grill is owned by Kirt Martin who opened the restaurant in 1995 in the small community along the Snake River. The Snake River Grill is known for using local ingredients, including local game and fish.

Some of the items on his menu include sturgeon, alligator and trout.

“I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to Chef Kirt Martin, his wife Carol, and to the employees of Snake River Grill for being selected as the July 2019 Idaho Small Business of the Month,” Risch said in a prepared statement. “You make our great State proud, and I look forward to watching your continued growth and success.”