Hagerman’s Jewel Offering Great Kayaking And Scenery

With the start of summer now less than four weeks away, the time of year for ordering those invasive species stickers, locating those tie down straps, and dusting off that backpack and pair of trail sneakers has arrived. Once again, the city of Hagerman will be just one of many incredible spots that my family and I spend long summer days exploring.

Thousand Springs State Park is a favorite location of mine to trail walk and kayak in the summer months. The park is a short drive from Twin Falls, at just 35 miles northwest, and located within the beautiful surroundings of Malad Gorge. It's home to Ritter Island, which hosts the popular annual Thousand Springs Art Festival, which is an event put on by the Magic Valley Arts Council.

The kayaking at Thousand Springs State Park is top-notch, and offers a bit more of a challenge than other area spots. The currents are swift in some areas, and more suited for experienced kayakers. From the numerous waterfalls that line the gorge, to the well maintained picnic lawns and trails that lead to picturesque viewing points, this Hagerman crown jewel is easily one of the best outdoor locations in all of southern Idaho.

Construction is almost finished on a new Hagerman visitor center that will act as an information, recreational, events and services hub for both Thousand Springs State Park, and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument. The center is expected to be finished at some point this fall.

