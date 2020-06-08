Hail and Sunday Morning Coming Down

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Picture by Bill Colley.

I was wide awake when the storm blew through. Sunday morning about 4:20 A.M. I could hear the thunder and the wind. It was dark out and I continued working in the kitchen. Luckily, for me, I didn’t lose power. After breakfast I got cleaned up and decided to drive to the studio where I feed the cats that live in our storage barn.

First, however, I stopped to check mail. I hadn’t looked on Saturday. It’s when I noticed what looked like slush on the edges of the car windows. Hey, it was cold. Didn’t think much about a little possible frost.

As you can see, the piles of pearls were still pretty thick on the ground.

Driving into the parking lot at 6:30 I was surprised. Usually the sound of my car brings at least two cats running to greet me. I didn’t see them. What I did see were the hailstones. Now this was two hours later and long after dawn. As you can see, the piles of pearls were still pretty thick on the ground. I’m guessing the cats took shelter (they emerged a bit later).

My car doesn’t appear to have any damage, although. The bird droppings were scoured away!

A few years ago, a Facebook friend in East Idaho posted video from a hailstorm. An intense one. The stones were so deep they were rolling off the roofs of the buildings on her property. It was as if God was dropping a bag of marbles and they were piling up in bunches.

I’m old enough and have survived tropical storms and tornadoes (the latter was my closest brush with weather related death, unless you consider a slippery road or two) and, yet. I’m still awed even by a brief bout of hail.