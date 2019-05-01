Hailey City Hosts Downtown Workshop

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – About 50 Hailey residents got the first look at how two downtown sites could be developed into a town square.

The two-hour workshop, held on Monday, featured four renderings of two sites and allowed residents to ask questions about the future of downtown.

The two sites depicted in the renderings were the City Library Site (on Croy Street between the Hailey Public Library and the Old Rialto Hotel) and the Courthouse Site (on privately owned property at the corner of Croy and First Avenue, adjacent to the County Annex Building and the Cari’s Hair and Jersey Girl building), according to information from the city.

The first site is flat, and would entail closing a portion of a street and creating some elevation within the otherwise flat site. The second site is sloped, and would require terracing the slope to connect to First Avenue and the Courthouse lawn, or constructing a retaining wall to create two separate levels.

Development costs of each site are expected to be similar, according to the city, which would be about $433,000.

The city said that all of the renderings drew from previous workshops on community vision, amenities and activities. A follow-up presentation will be given to the City Council on June 10.