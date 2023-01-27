HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Three moose had to be removed and relocated from the Wood River Valley out of concerns for public safety. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the animals had gotten too close to people and began showing signs of aggression so the decision was made to remove the large animals from Sun Valley, Ketchum, and Hailey.

Moose Removed from Sun Valley Village

Idaho Fish and Game first relocated a moose on January 14, that began hanging out in the Sun Valley Village where people approached the animal much too close for their safety. The moose began showing signs of agitation and concerned conservation officers. The animal was then tranquilized and relocated to Fish Creek near Carey. "This scenario is an example of the responsibility that visitors and residents alike share in respecting the space of wild animals," said Idaho Fish and Game in a statement.

Cow Moose Removed from Ski Resort

On January 19, conservation officers had to dart a moose that took up residence on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain. The animal had been in the area for several days and very close to many visitors to the ski area and even laid down under a ski lift. Idaho Fish and Game said it was not positive if it was the same moose that may have attacked a woman in the area earlier. The moose was also relocated to Fish Creek.

Moose Removed from Hailey Backyard

Residents in north Hailey expressed concerns of a moose in their neighborhood after it had seen roaming the area and charged a dog in a backyard. The decision was made after monitoring the moose for several days to also relocate the animal on January 25. Idaho Fish and Game took the bull moose to the Bennett Mountains north of Glenns Ferry.

Why is There an Increase in Moose Conflicts with People?

Idaho Fish and Game said there are several reasons for an increase in human-wildlife conflicts. One of the reasons is moose are especially stressed this time of year. The animals try to move as little as possible in the winter to conserve their body fat stores, especially when food is scarce. In addition increased encounters with people and especially their dogs increases their stress which may trigger their fight-or-flight response.

Moose Make Headlines in Idaho

Moose have been at the top of the news lately with several instances where someone was attacked or threatened by a moose. Idaho Fish and Game reported a woman in Ketchum was hurt when she was attacked by a moose. The woman had gotten out of her car when the moose charged and knocked her over. She was treated at the hospital for a concussion and bloody nose. In Eastern Idaho a moose was killed by a man in self-defense. A bull moose had started visiting the Mud Lake and Terreton area and became increasingly agitated, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The moose charged at the man as he was trying to haze it out of his yard.

