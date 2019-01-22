Hailey Man Faces Felony Charge for Domestic Battery

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A Hailey man who was arrested earlier this month and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery now faces a felony charge.

Mauricio Pedraza-Rodriguez, 23, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge on Jan. 8 based upon the domestic battery victim’s visible injuries, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The 21-year-old female declined to go to the hospital at the time, but during a follow-up interview the next day it was discovered that she later sought medical attention for a broken finger and would require surgery.

On Jan. 17, the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a complaint amending the charge against Pedraza to that of a felony.

“According to Idaho Code, the existence of a traumatic injury elevates the charge to a felony level,” Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement.