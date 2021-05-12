Hallelujah! Magic Valley Cinema 13 To Open Back Up Daily May 20

Twin Falls residents have been waiting a long time for their local movie theater to open back up to pre-pandemic hours and days, and now that wait is finally coming to an end.

Perhaps no businesses were hit harder than movie theaters across the United States when the onset of Covid-19 began more than 15-months ago. I've driven past the Magic Valley Cinema 13 dozens of times over the last year, and have been depressed every time thinking about the drastic cutbacks and loss of revenue the theater has endured.

There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. With the recent news of Idaho progressing to Stage-4 of the Covid-19 rebound plan, gatherings of more than 50 people can once again take place, so this means movie theaters should be good for go at full capacity soon. The movie theater has been operating at reduced hours, and just Thursday through Sunday.

I reached out to the Magic Valley Cinema 13 on Wednesday afternoon, and my hunch was confirmed by the recorded message. I called the box office line, at 208-595-2089, and a man's voice informed me that the cinema is reopening to its pre-Covid-19 hours and days, on May 20.

Mask wearing is something movie-goers will likely be able to continue doing once the theater opens to full capacity, and seven days a week. I'm sure sanitizer will still be around for those that wish to protect themselves as much as possible.

Scores of films were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, but hopefully now production will pick up and those movies will be expedited to cinemas across the U.S.

