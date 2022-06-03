Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls has started its summer matinee special every Tuesday and Wednesday. Select shows are one dollar per ticket.

Magic Valley Cinema 13 id Summer Matinee Series

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 am you can check out select movies for one dollar per ticket. Many of the shows are aimed at children. However, adults are allowed to join as well. I am wondering if it would be weird if I went alone, without children.

Schedules Of Shows You Can See For $1

On June 7th and June 8th, you can see "Sing 2" and "The Bad Guys"

June 14th and June 15th it is "Sing 2" and "Clifford the Big Red Dog"

June 21st and June 22nd is "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Clifford the Big Red Dog"

June 28th and June 29th is "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

July 5th and July 6th is "Croods 2: A New Age" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

July 12th and July 13th is "Tom & Jerry" and "Croods 2: A New Age"

July 19th and July 20th is "Boss Baby 2: Family Business" and "Tom & Jerry"

July 26th and July 27th is "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" and "Boss Baby 2: Family Business"

August 2nd and August 3rd is "Addams Family 2" and "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania".

How To Get Tickets For The Shows

You can go to the Magic Valley Cinema 13 website to purchase tickets for those days. You can also get it on the mobile app. Also with the new seating and arrangements, it is definitely a good time to go enjoy some movies. There are great movies for the regular prices as well. If you haven't seen the new Dr. Strange yet, I highly recommend it.

