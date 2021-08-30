Halloween Time Begins Sept 3 For Twin Falls’ Disneyland Fans

For Twin Falls' fans of Halloween that want to celebrate the season in style, this week kicks off Disneyland's annual ghoulish transformation, complete with hidden scares, incredible decorations and photographs with Jack and Sally.

For the first time in five years on Friday, I am going to find myself entering the gates of Disneyland in Anaheim, California. We are celebrating our son's sixth birthday there, and Friday also marks the first day of the year that the park will be fully decorated for Halloween. If you've never been to Disneyland during Halloween time, it's pretty awesome.

The news of Disneyland Halloween Time was shared on the park's official website days ago, and we broke the bank and bought passes for myself, my wife and two kids, which totaled roughly $500. It still stings, but will be totally worth it.

Aside from characters roaming the park that you wouldn't normally see any other time of the year--"The Nightmare Before Christmas" icons Jack Skellington and Sally being the most popular--additional props, and decorations, are added to some of the park's rides to provide a good scare to visitors.

The Haunted Mansion is by far the most popular attraction during the Halloween season, and the wait to get on the ride usually takes about an hour. You can knock some time off the wait by going early when the park opens, or going within two hours of the park closing. The Main Street Pumpkin Festival is another treat that only takes place during Halloween time.

