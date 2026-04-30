A man wanted for questioning after a stabbing is dead. Twin Falls Police say it all began after they were summoned to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center to see the stabbing victim. That led them to a home on North Washington Street, where someone didn’t want to cooperate. The street was closed, and a S.W.A.T. unit (Special Weapons and Tactics) responded. It ended with the person being sought for questioning, apparently challenging officers. The suspect was shot and killed.

Police Made an Announcement Late Wednesday Night

Police posted details late last night on Facebook. When these things happen, an outside agency is summoned to conduct the shooting investigation. The local PD explains that Cassia County Sheriff’s Deputies will follow through and issue a final report.

Some Opinions After Hearing Many of These Stories

On a personal note, you’ll hear the wisecracks from some about how taxpayers will save on court and jail housing costs, but I’ve talked to hundreds of police officers over the years, and like war veterans, they all explain that shooting someone isn’t easy. It takes a toll and can lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Which is why officers, deputies, and troopers involved in shootings are often given a few days off from work, and can choose counseling. Yes, we’re happy dangerous people are removed from the streets, but we also need to remember there are human beings behind the badge.

Just remember that the critics probably wouldn't want the job and couldn't do it.