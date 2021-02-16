Hamilton Is Coming To Idaho; Dates Announced

Hamilton has to be one of the most popular Broadway plays right now. It has been airing on Disney Plus but now you can see it live at the Morrison Center in Boise this year. If I can manage to get tickets I am going to scream like a little girl.

According to the Morrison Center website, Hamilton will be playing December 8th through December 26th. The sale date has not been announced yet and neither has the prices. However, the times of the shows have been announced.

I know it seems like it is going to be a long way away but it will be here before you know it and if COVID decides to kill this joy for me I swear I am going to riot. If you don't know, Hamilton is a theatrical and musical version of the story of the founding of America through Alexander Hamilton's eyes. It is based on Hamilton's biography and the music is a compilation of jazz, hip hop, R&B and of course, Broadway.

Again, I saw the production on Disney Plus but you know there is so much more to enjoy with it being live. If I get anything this year for my birthday or Christmas or whatever, please let it be tickets to go see Hamilton!

Get our free mobile app

It is recommended for ages 10 plus but it is something I would recommend to anyone. Now please excuse me while I go watch the streaming version of the play one more time to curb my enthusiasm.