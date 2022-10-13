Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls

, Brad Paisley has become one of the most acclaimed artists in modern country music. As a solo artist, he's taken 20 songs to the top of the country charts, won multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards, and collaborated with some of music's most legendary acts. Since the release of his hit 1999 debut record, Who Needs Pictures





Aside from being one of the genre's most celebrated vocalists and guitarists, Paisley has proved his skills as a talented songwriter. His musical career began to skyrocket after the West Virginia native attended Nashville's Belmont University, where he studied business with a focus on the music industry. His hard work paid off, earning him a publishing deal just a few weeks after he graduated from college.





Paisley didn't take long to prove his chops as a writer. After a few of his songs were cut by country artists and became hits on country radio, his talents caught the attention of a few important industry leaders who quickly signed him to his own label deal — and the rest, as they say, is history.





Over the years, Paisley has continued to pen country songs that run the gamut of human emotion, from lighthearted looks at modern life to moving love songs. Tracks like "Two People Fell in Love," "Celebrity, "Letter to Me" and "Ticks" show the creative range that has caused artists to jump at the chance to make these Paisley compositions their own.





Let's look at five stellar country songs written by Brad Paisley and recorded by other country artists.