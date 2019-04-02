Derailed Train Blown-up in Utah [VIDEO]

Utah(KLIX)-A derailed train was deliberately blown-up in Utah during the weekend as the safest way to deal with the wreckage.

According to the Juab County Sheriff's Office, located in west-central Utah, 24 rail cars derailed in the sparsely populated area on Saturday along U.S. Highway 6, several of the cars were carrying propane and bio-diesel. The sheriff's office said in a statement that the best way to safely begin removing the volatile cargo was to conduct a controlled detonation.

Nine rail tankers with propane and two tankers with bio-diesel were breached and detonated creating a large explosion and fireball Sunday evening. The Juab County Sheriff said experts were on site to conduct the controlled explosion and fire crews remained on scene to monitor the burning wreckage.

It may take several days before the derailed cars are completely cleared. Utah media reports the train crew was not injured in the derailment, it is unknown what caused the wreck.

