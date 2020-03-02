Happy Dr. Seuss Day! What Is Twin Falls Favorite Dr. Seuss Book

Today is National Read Across America Day also known as Dr. Seuss Day. So naturally we have to celebrate because who doesn't love reading and Dr. Seuss?

National Read Across American Day coincides with National Dr. Seuss Day which is Dr. Seuss' birthday. And in case you didn't know, Dr. Seuss' real name was Theordor Seuss Geisel. So which Dr. Seuss book was your favorite?

Dr. Seuss has written at least 44 books and obviously I did not have the ability to name every single book on this list. If I happened to miss one just let me know and I will try to add it. I am pretty sure I got the most popular ones.

I remember reading Dr. Seuss books every single day when I was a little kid. The binding on the books were so worn out the pages would start falling out and I would try to keep them together as long as I could.

I have never been a huge fan of any of the movies made from Dr. Seuss books though. The exception has to be "How The Grinch Stole Christmas". It is hard not to like at least the original animated movie.

The live action "Cat In The Hat" with Mike Myers kind of game me nightmares. That whole thing was just weird.The new Horton Hears A Who wasn't too bad either. Just very strange.