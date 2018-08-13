Harrison, Rock Creek Schools Get New Associate Principal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Two elementary schools in Twin Falls will have a new associate principal starting this school year.

Lisa Honas has been hired as associate principal for both Harrison and Rock Creek elementary schools. The Twin Falls School District made the announcement in a news release Monday afternoon. She fills the position previously held by Cheri McKenzie, who has been hired as the principal of Lincoln Elementary School.

“I’m excited for this next step in my career,” Honas said in the prepared statement. “The Twin Falls School District is such a supportive place to work and I look forward working with students in this new capacity.”

Honas, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boise State University and the University of Idaho, respectively, has been teaching kindergartners for the past nine years at Lincoln.

Source: Twin Falls School District