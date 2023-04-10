Why It Should Be Illegal To Help Your Kid With Homework in Idaho

Okay, hear me out. I am all about assisting your kid through tough times and advising them through difficult projects they're handed in school... but there has to be a line drawn somewhere.

There is "helping with homework" and then there is "HELPING with homework"...

Whether it's from your own personal time spent in school or it's your time as a parent of a child in school; chances are there have been times you knew something was up. Like that time when you knew for a fact that there was no way Lil' Timmy With The Cool Lunchbox could have completed those science projects. You just knew...

"This kid had to have SOME help."

And you would probably be right... but does that make it right?

What do the stats say about Idaho's education?

According to World Population Review, Idaho ranks 29th in education which may not sound that bad when you consider there are 50 states total but it is in the bottom half of the rankings.

And if you need a little more spice in that seasoning, the state of California ranks higher at 20th. Considering the longtime rivalry between Idaho and California, we can't let that happen, can we?

So, if we're all in agreement that Idaho's education can use a little boost, wouldn't it make sense that we challenge our children a little more instead of doing the work for them "just to get it done"?

Some parents are terrified of seeing their children fail but at the end of the day, it could be what pushes them toward wanting to succeed more, right? Who's to blame in this situation, if anyone? Parents? Teachers?

Let's take a look at the teacher salaries in Idaho versus other states... could this be the culprit?

