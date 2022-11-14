Christmas Tree Permits On Sale for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Christmas tree permits are now on sale for the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest began selling permits Monday Nov 14, for people to go out and cut their own Christmas tree. The permits are for private use and allow people to cut a tree up to 20 feet tall for just $10. Permits are limited to one per family or group. If the family has a fourth grader they'll be able to get a free permit through the Every Kid Outdoors, hit the LINK to get one. The student will have to get a Every Kid Outdoors pass and present it at the Sawtooth National Forest offices either in Jerome, Fairfield, Burley, Ketchum, Stanley, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area offices north of Ketchum. The student has to be present when the Christmas tree permit is presented. The Forest Service advises people plan ahead before they head out to get their trees.“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Nelson Mills, Sawtooth National Forest Forester. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” Information on where to cut trees will be available at the location permits are sold. Christmas trees cannot be cut down in campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer cabins sites, or in organized camp sites.

Permits are sold at the following locations:

Fairfield

Fairfield Ranger District Office: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Camas Creek Country Store: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. -8 p.m. Sunday

Twin Falls Area

Forest Supervisor’s Office in Jerome: 8 a.m. – noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Rock Creek General Store: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Hansen Quick Stop & Go: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Burley

Minidoka Ranger District Office: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Cal Ranch Store: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday –Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Ketchum

Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Sawtooth National Recreation Area Headquaters : 9 a.m.- noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

LL Greens Hardware in Hailey: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday- Saturday

Sawtooth Wood Products in Bellevue: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

Stanley

Stanley Ranger Station – 9 a.m.-noon and 1–4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

