Haunted Swamp Opens In Twin Falls With BOGO Night

This weekend if you sit out on your porch you will probably hear some of the sounds of terror as the Haunted Swamp opens for the season. The Swamp is on the south side of Twin Falls and the opening night is Friday September 25th with a special BOGO night.

Tickets to the Haunted Swamp are $20 for adults and lower prices for younger ages. The scares begin at 8pm each night and if you have little kids you can take them on the less scary Kiddie Day on October 17th. The Swamp isn't just scares all the time, there is a performance stage where nightly entertainment includes music, comedy, and dance.

The Magic Valley has other fun options this weekend too as the Lights and Lasers show continues each night through Sunday, September 27th at the new location in the Snake River Canyon. This is also the first weekend for the Tubbs Berry Farm straw maze and pumpkin patch. The straw maze is in the shape of a boot this year and there are many other activities at the Tubbs Farm. The Magic Valley Corn Maze is also about to open with a first day set for Wednesday, September 30th a few miles East of Hansen.

Travel a little further out of town to the Haunted Mansions of Albion for one of the scariest attractions in Southern Idaho. Opening night for Albion will be October 1st and tickets can be purchased in advance online with admission prices starting at $15 depending on the date chosen.