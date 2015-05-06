There are probably hundreds of movies and TV shows dedicated to the paranormal and house hauntings. There are also a ton of shows about hoarders and their extremely dirty houses. Science says there may be a connection between the two. It also kind of infers that the Ghostbusters would be more like a group of house cleaners rather than dealing with the occult.

How To Tell If Your House Is Haunted

A new study found that people with lots of dirt, dust, and mold in their houses are more likely to have ghost sightings. Mold is the biggest problem since it can trigger psychosis in your brain and lead to things like depression and anxiety. Plus if your house is dirty and there are cobwebs that look like ghosts moving in the dark or mice running through your halls at night making sounds - you have a right to be creeped out. But not because of a poltergeist.

Science is saying that your house isn't haunted - it's just really dirty. So clean it.

It's interesting though that there are some people who are scared of messes. Maybe they are more in tune with the paranormal, and science is wrong and your house is haunted because it's dirty and ghosts use the mess as a cover?

Now I want to go back and watch all the scary movies from my childhood to see how many can be explained away by a dirty house and a need for housekeeping.

