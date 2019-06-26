Have A Jumping Good Time At Twin Falls Fun In The Sun Event

I may not have children but this looks like an event I am going to have to get to. The Fun In The Sun first annual event will be at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and you're going to want to mark it on your calendars.

The Fun in the Sun event will be Saturday, July 27th and Sunday, July 28th. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

According to the Facebook event, it is presented by "Bounce With Me" so there are going to be over 30 bounce houses to jump in. Make sure you also bring a swimsuit because there is going to be a dunk tank and water slides as well. If that wasn't enough fun for you, you will be able to ride "Max" the mechanical bull. And of course lots of food and music.

You can get all day passes for children 16 and under for $10, adults 17 and over are $15 and a family of 4 is $40. For tickets, you can call 208-410-1407.