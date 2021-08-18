Have You Ever Heard Of Bridgerland Adventure Park at Bear Lake?

Once again I find myself questioning what I did with my childhood. I have just found out about a cool looking adventure park at Bear Lake and I'm wondering how I have never heard of it before.

Bridgerland Adventure Park at Bear Lake

I'm not a stranger around these parts. I grew up in Utah and have lived in Idaho the majority of my married life. I've been to Bear Lake quite a few times in my many years and that's why I'm surprised that I've never heard of this cool little adventure park. The Bridgerland Adventure Park has fun outdoor activities for families including: ziplines, ropes course, climbing wall, giant swing, axe throwing, tubing, bungee trampoline, mini golf, disc golf, and more fun activities. If you have a fear of heights, then it may not be your ideal location for a vacation.

The adventure park is just outside Bear Lake on the Utah side in Garden City.

On the Facebook page for the Bridgerland Adventure Park you can see videos of some of the rides and activities.

It's kind of a bummer I just found out about the adventure park because this is their final full week to be open in 2021. Their Facebook page says after that they'll be open some days.

How Much Is Bridgerland Adventure Park

To play at the Bridgerland Adventure Park you have to pay per activity you choose. To do the ropes course is $24, while the giant swing, climbing wall, and zip line are $8 each turn. Tube rides are $7 and the bungee trampoline, miniature golf, and bounce house are $6. You can play disc golf for free.

