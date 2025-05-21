This isn’t an endorsement, but considering how many things betting parlors will consider, there’s probably a line on when some tour on gets killed. Check out the jackass getting in a bison's face. And she's blond!

Being a Dope is Now an Epidemic

Every day, I see a new video of some idiot doing something stupid at a national park. Mainly Yellowstone, because it’s filled with elk, bears, and bison. Last week, it was a guy on a roadside feeding a grizzly. I don’t know when that video was taken, because there are so many and so few listed dates.

Here’s a question? Would you swim with sharks? Probably not. Bison would be a different story, because they don’t have gaping razor-like teeth. They’re furry and appear docile at first observation. Grizzlies look like big teddy bears, and the elk resemble Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. All of which says that a lot of people can’t differentiate reality from fantasy and fiction.

The Tourons Must be Liberals

I’m going to be political. That’s what I do. Conservatives don’t mess with the animals because they follow posted rules. It’s the liberals who ignore warnings. All for the same reason that Republicans don’t burn down city blocks in mostly peaceful protests.

Conservatives will inherit the earth. Liberals will be buffaloed.

Meanwhile, we had a completely unrelated mess at a national park about 4 hours from where I live. At Great Basin National Park. Park management blames the accuracy of GPS!

Can we note Great Basin is a recent addition as a national park? It created and eliminated grazing rights for many ranchers. All around, it was a big mistake.

