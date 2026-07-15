If you’re an early riser, spring forward is a miserable expression. It happens once a year, as we lose an hour of sleep. Then it takes two weeks for the body to adjust, if you don’t die first, which some research says does happen. There have been some efforts on the state level to end the idiotic twice-a-year changing of clocks, but if you’re not popular with your Idaho legislative colleagues and you propose the idea, it gets buried. I’ve often said we need to pick either standard or saving time and stick with one. I prefer standard because I believe it best matches nature, but will accept either choice.

This has Failed Before

The federal government has come close to settling the debate in the past. Now things may change. The House has approved making Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill now moves to the Senate, where political affiliation doesn’t appear to make a difference. Democrat Patty Murray and Republican Ted Cruz both favor a permanent call.

The Third Step is an Easy one

They’re joined by President Trump, who says he’ll sign any legislation that meets his desk. The change would then become official in December, and next spring the clocks wouldn’t move. Murray said that in some parts of Washington State, the sun currently sets before 4:00 p.m. in winter. No matter how you slice it, a lot of people will still drive to work or home in darkness. Sunrise would be later in the morning, making eastbound commutes for some a pain in the neck. I suppose it works westward going home in the same way.