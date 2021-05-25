Helen’s Place in Rogerson Idaho is Heavenly

Sometimes what seems like bad news leads us to a pleasant surprise. Sometimes the packaging doesn’t give us a clear view of the present inside.

I had a delightful time this week having lunch in Rogerson, Idaho. At Helen’s Place at Rogerson Service. We had planned lunch at another location. When we arrived, a sign in the door announced the place was now closed Mondays. Due to the ongoing labor shortage.

We considered turning around and driving back to Twin Falls, however. I needed a visit to the loo. Rogerson was the closer of the options. We headed south.

Several friends have told me about the food and now I’m a convert. Bread and cinnamon rolls are baked fresh daily. The cinnamon rolls have become so popular some are now shipped to a family in New York City. They had once been customers while tourists in the area.

The cooking is done in clear view of customers and behind the coffee counter. When my fresh cut fries were dropped in oil, I could hear the sizzling at the other end of the dining room. Which is chock full of western artifacts. My burger was served on a freshly toasted ciabatta roll. Two meals at under 20 dollars! The store is popular among truck drivers and tourists in recreational vehicles. One RV from California was decorated with Trump stickers. Bait is available for people on their way to fish in the Salmon Creek Reservoir. There is an RV park adjacent to the building and a fully stocked convenience store.

My friend grew up in Alaska. She explained the place is like the “mile houses” her family would visit while traveling. These were common across Alaska and British Columbia. They served as oases for sometimes tired travelers and were welcome stops.

I felt very welcome at lunch.