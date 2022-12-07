Some Slight Improvement for Idaho Drought?

I saw a warning about avalanche possibilities. It was issued this week in the Sawtooth Range. Two different types of snowpack don’t always get along and one can give away. I have no desire to be downslope during such an occurrence, though. There’s snow in the mountains and if we can maintain a solid pack until spring, we can slake the thirst of Idaho’s parched ground.

December opened still dry in the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists the panhandle as Abnormally Dry. Things remain worse to the south and east and southern Twin Falls County is among the two patches listed as being in Extreme Drought. In other words, Rogerson is the driest place in Idaho.

Snow and the more snow that falls will surely help ease the worries we all have about the coming spring and summer. The winter of 2016-17 was abominable from my perspective. Driving in the deep snow and dodging potholes on Route 30 the size of bomb craters made me miserable. It sure did help the crops grow during runoff.

There is some good news. If you look at this map closely, you’ll see some expected improvement north of the Treasure Valley and into some of the highlands. Here in the south, we don’t need the rain and snow nearly as much as a healthy Snake River for irrigation.

I was going through some old photographs a few days ago and found one of a lush and green field east of Twin Falls. Then I realized I had used a filter when I took the picture. Artificial won’t cut it, right?

