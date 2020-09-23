Help Build Bunk Beds With Sleep In Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer organization that donates beds to children in need. Saturday September 26th is Bunks Across America and they are looking for help building beds.

The volunteers they are looking for is pretty much anyone willing to get their hands dirty. They say to bring your families and help put together bunk beds for kids in the area who may not have the best sleeping conditions.

The event starts at noon on Saturday, September 26th at Peterson Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration parking lot located at 1920 Highland Avenue in Twin Falls. The event runs until 4 p.m. and the goal is to make as many beds as physically possible.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers bunk beds to the children and families in need. If you would like to volunteer or apply for a bed you can check out their website. It explains how everything works and why it is something that is very much needed in our community.

If you want to make beds all you have to do is show up and lend a hand. You can always volunteer and donate to the cause year round by checking out their website. They are always in need of help and what a great way to get you and your family involved in volunteering. There are so many good causes, this one just asks for a little time and effort.