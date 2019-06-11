Stuff The Bus For Sleep In Heavenly Peace This Friday

Friday in Twin Falls we all have a chance to help change the lives of Magic Valley children in need. Blanket Blessing of Magic Valley is holding a stuff the bus event on Friday to gather as many twin sized bedding sets as they can get. The Blanket Blessing group makes fleece blankets for children, the homeless, and home-bound elderly. This week they plan on gathering the new twin sized bedding to help with a Sleep in Heavenly Peace build day happening on Saturday.

You can donate the bedding on Friday between 3 and 8 in the evening at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

On Saturday Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be holding a bunk bed build day. Community members are invited to help build the bunk beds between 9 and noon according to the Facebook event page . Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been around for a few years and is growing bigger each year, expanding into more states and building beds so kids don't have to sleep on the floor.