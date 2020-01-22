Volunteers Needed for New Twin Falls Art Commission

Like art and how it is used in public spaces? The city of Twin Falls is looking for people to fill seven open spots on the newly created Public Art Commission.

Applications will be accepted until close of business on Feb. 14. Volunteers will carry out the mission of the commission by supporting the art community with public spaces, according to the city. The city council voted in September of 2019 to create the commission.

Expanding opportunities for Twin Falls residents to experience various genres of art in public places will create a more visually pleasing and culturally rich environment while expanding the public’s knowledge of arts and culture. The Commission will represent the City’s interests in matters pertaining to public art, and will advise and make recommendations to the City Council concerning public art and public art activities, and will be responsible for carrying out the public art policy.

If you have any questions or want to apply for a position on the commission, hit this LINK. You can also contact the Community Relations and Grant Manager at mthompson@tfid.org or 208-735-7237.