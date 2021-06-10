Twin Falls ID Lowe’s Hosts Sleep In Heavenly Peace Bed Build Sat

The Twin Falls Lowe's will host an annual event to build beds for southern Idaho families who are struggling to provide their own for their children on Saturday. A Twin Falls' non-profit organization is behind this weekend's event.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is holding its 2021 "Bunks Across America" this Saturday, June 12, at Lowe's Home Improvement in Twin Falls, at 1350 Blue Lakes Boulevard North. The previous event was held in 2019 at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace was founded in Twin Falls in 2012, but has since become a nationwide effort. The organization also expanded north into Canada three years ago. The organization is made up of primarily volunteers that are skilled in the designing and building of beds, which are then distributed to families in need. To see if you qualify for a free twin bed for your family, click here.

For those that would like to volunteer time to assist with the building of beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, click here. In 2019, more than 8,600 volunteers came together in 38 states, and constructed 5,458 beds for distribution. Lucid Mattress provides all mattresses for beds built by Sleep and Heavenly Peace volunteers.

To reach out to the organization, you can call 844-432-BEDS (2337). Saturday's 2021 "Bunks Across America" bed build will begin at 9 A.M., in the Lowe's Home Improvement Parking Lot.

Donations are also accepted to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The organization also has a podcast called "Humans Helping Humans."

