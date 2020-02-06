Volunteers Needed to Plant Sage Brush in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's wildlife agency plans to replant native shrubs in areas of the Magic Valley that have been burned by wildfires and is seeking volunteers to help.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will plant sagebrush and bitterbrush to help improve wintering habitat for large game animals like mule deer and elk in addition to sage grouse and other upland birds. Fish and Game said thousands of acres of winter range were recently destroyed by wildfires in the Gooding and King Hill areas.

The agency is asking for volunteers to help plant the shrubs at two upcoming dates in March and April. Volunteers will be provided the necessary tools and hardware to do the job, which usually takes a morning worth of work. In the past volunteers have helped plant more than 330,000 seedlings in the Magic Valley to help restore habitat. For details on when and how to sign up, hit this LINK.