Helping Firefighters And Evacuees Of Badger Fire
As of September 18th people were ordered to evacuate from the Rock Creek Canyon area due to the Badger Fire. Fire fighters and evacuees are in need of help. If you are someone that wants to help but doesn't know how, here are some ideas.
People all over the Magic Valley are banding together to try to help people who have to evacuate and the crews fighting the fires.
For Evacuees:
- Toiletries are always helpful
- Easy sealed snacks
- bottled water
- Bedding and pillows
- Storage for cattle and horses
- Storage for vehicles and equipment
We have already gotten offers from people willing to help. Brian McFadden at (208)293-4183 said he has space for 30-60 head of cattle or horses. He also said he has trailers people could use to get their animals out. Other people all over the area are offering help.
For Firefighters
- Bottled water
- Gatorade
- Wet wipes, kleenex, napkins
- chapstick/lip balm
- Easy, sealed snacks
You can always take supplies to the shelter areas for people or at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds where storage of animals will be allowed.