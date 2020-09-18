Helping Firefighters And Evacuees Of Badger Fire

As of September 18th people were ordered to evacuate from the Rock Creek Canyon area due to the Badger Fire. Fire fighters and evacuees are in need of help. If you are someone that wants to help but doesn't know how, here are some ideas.

People all over the Magic Valley are banding together to try to help people who have to evacuate and the crews fighting the fires.

For Evacuees:

Toiletries are always helpful

Easy sealed snacks

bottled water

Bedding and pillows

Storage for cattle and horses

Storage for vehicles and equipment

We have already gotten offers from people willing to help. Brian McFadden at (208)293-4183 said he has space for 30-60 head of cattle or horses. He also said he has trailers people could use to get their animals out. Other people all over the area are offering help.

For Firefighters

Bottled water

Gatorade

Wet wipes, kleenex, napkins

chapstick/lip balm

Easy, sealed snacks

You can always take supplies to the shelter areas for people or at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds where storage of animals will be allowed.