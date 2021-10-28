Idaho’s South Hills Still Show Signs of Wicked Wildfire

Maybe I’m looking at something other than fire damage but these trees look charred. If I’m wrong, please tell me what the cause of the blackened bark is. I hadn’t been to the South Hills since the Badger Fire almost 14 months ago. I never got beyond the barrier installed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. I did get there last week and driving in the dark going uphill I didn’t see much in the way of fire scars. After sunrise and while returning home I started seeing what looked to be charred vegetation. It’s not pretty and it helps me understand just how long it’s going to take before the area fully recovers.

I came across a stretch of forest where the trees all looked like gray matchsticks.

I don’t believe a cause was ever established. There were people at the time who were telling me it may have been a man-made calamity. It wasn’t clear if they were implying it was accidental or if someone intentionally committed a serious crime. I would be surprised if investigators are still looking at the possibility and simply being very meticulous.

I’m not a guy you would call an environmentalist. Still, it bothers me to see fire damage and even damage from insects and parasites. A few years ago I was driving Interstate 15 on my way to Helena. I came across a stretch of forest where the trees all looked like gray matchsticks. It’s just depressing. Parasites appear to have been the cause.

There was a major effort at restoring the fauna of the South Hills a few weeks ago. Idaho Fish and Game assisted with the organization and volunteers got on board. Thousands of plantings should speed forest recovery.

