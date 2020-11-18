How To Donate Holiday Food & Toys Now In Magic Valley

This is an important week in the Magic Valley as far as holiday food donations are considered. There are many opportunities to help contribute to area families in need.

This has been a year that has seen record layoffs across the state of Idaho. Food and toys are being collected now through mid-December, which will be distributed to southern Idaho families hit hardest by COVID-19. It's vital that those who have the means to purchase extra food for such causes do so.

One of the ways you can help the Idaho Food Bank is by shopping at Albertsons in Twin Falls. The 2020 Albertsons "Turkey Bucks" program is still going on, but it ends on November 26. By rounding up on your purchases by $1, $5 or $10, you'll be helping the food bank collect more needed groceries for Idaho families who desperately need help.

Another way you can help is by stopping at one of three Magic Valley locations from now until Saturday (November 21) to give to the annual 60 Hours To Fight Hunger turkey drive, which is headed by the South Central Community Action Partnership. This is the 20th year the drive has been going on.

As far as toy donations, the Magic Valley Tots For Tots is collecting now up until the week before Christmas. Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy, at either Hub International, Kimberly Nurseries or Townsquare Media. They will be collected on a non-contact basis.