Chobani Delivering To U.S. Food Banks With New Mobile Service

Greek yogurt maker Chobani has announced truck shipments have already begun delivering to United States food banks in an effort to help feed Americans who are struggling to whether the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chobani has unveiled a new mobile delivery service of its Greek yogurts, smoothies and kid's products that will deliver millions of pounds of needed food in the coming weeks to areas of the country where food banks are needing assistance the most during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The company's website also offers people the opportunity to donate funds through its partnering with Feeding America.

Chobani's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hamdi Ulukaya, tweeted out the announcement on April 21. Details of the plan were also shared by idahonews.com.

The company will begin with one full truck shipment a day, which will deliver to cities where food pantries are being hit hard the most, according to idahonews.com. The aim is to also assist those areas where large numbers of Americans have been forced to file for unemployment benefits in the wake of the Coronavirus.

Chobani was founded by Ulukaya in 2007, which was 13 years after he moved to the United States from Turkey. Ulukaya is now worth an estimated $2 billion. Twin Falls is home to one of the company's major processing and shipping plants.