One Dead, Two Life-Flighted After Crash South of Gooding

One person is dead and two others have been life-flighted after a crash this afternoon south of Gooding. Police responded to the crash around 1:07 p.m. and said the lanes of State Highway 46 at milepost 110.5 were blocked in both directions. Around 4 p.m. the lanes were back open and traffic was flowing as normal.

47-year-old Cynthia Thomas from Gooding was driving northbound on the highway when the Pontiac she was driving went off the shoulder, hit a guardrail, and then came back onto the road. At that time, Thomas' car ran into the front of a southbound Hyundai Elantra that 54-year-old Robert Morrison from Gooding was driving.

Morrison was taken by an ambulance to Gooding Airport before being life-flighted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

A passenger in Morrison's car, 49-year-old Suzanne Morrison from Gooding, was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Suzanne was later life-flighted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police say Robert and Suzanne were wearing their seatbelts when the accident happened.

Thomas wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and died at the scene.

The accident blocked the highway for about three hours in both directions.

Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department helped Idaho State Police at the crash scene.