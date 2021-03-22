Home Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccine to Begin in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health care providers will now begin delivering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who are homebound.

South Central Public Health (SCPH) announced those who are homebound in the region will be able to have someone from Magic Valley Paramedic Community Health Emergency Medical Services (CHEMS), Minidoka Memorial Hospital CHEMS unit, Shoshone Family Medical Center and St. Luke's Pharmacy deliver doses of the vaccine.

SCPHD and the College of Southern Idaho's Office on Aging, identified about 800 people in the area that cannot make it to providers to get shots because they are facing health complications that make them more at risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

Delivery of vaccines will vary depending on where the people live in the region. People who are homebound and qualify for the vaccine should sign up by calling the SCPHD COVID-19 hotline at 208-737-1138, or the CSI Office on Aging 208-736-2122.

