Pocatello Facing Charges in Connection to Homicide of Idaho Falls Man

Pocatello Facing Charges in Connection to Homicide of Idaho Falls Man

Benito Baeza

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Pocatello man has been arrested following the homicide in Idaho Falls late Saturday. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Mark Bent was taken into custody at gunpoint in the parking lot of a grocery store following a report of someone being shot a neighborhood south of Bellin Road at around 10:31 p.m. When officers arrived on scene of the shooting they found an adult male with gunshot wounds and attempted to save his life. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. According to police, just after the shooting the Bent allegedly called dispatch and "indicated his involvement in the shooting." Bent is expected to be charged in relation to the crime. Idaho Falls Police said the two men did know each other.

Get our free mobile app

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX